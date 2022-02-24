Fashion Trust U.S. announces board

The Fashion Trust U.S., an organization to support American designers, has announced the formation of its board. Joining Fashion Trust co-founder Tania Fares, who founded Fashion Trust U.K., are former InStyle editor-in-chief Laura Brown, Anne Crawford, media personality Tan France, Harper’s Bazaar editor-in-chief Samira Nasr, and celebrity stylist Karla Welch. Philanthropist Francesca Dutton will serve as director.

The Fashion Trust U.S. is a non-profit initiative dedicated to discovering, funding, and nurturing young design talent, helping them build their label into a thriving global brand. Winners are awarded financial grants and mentorships covering budget, strategy, digital, merchandising, and general business support.

U.S.-based designers in business for at least three years will be invited to apply to the Fashion Trust. Following a review by a board of industry leaders, the winners and grants will be announced at the annual Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in early 2023.

“I am excited to be launching Fashion Trust in the U.S. alongside an incredible group of people who advocate for creative communities across the country,” said Fares in a statement. “The Fashion Trust has come a long way since its inception in the U.K. and I can’t wait to support the diversity, talent, and culture of American design.”

“The U.S. is filled with brilliant young creatives who are often just one connection away from seeing their vision come to life,” said Brown in a statement. “I am thrilled to help open that door.”

In a statement, Crawford added, “With the significant changes in the structure of the fashion system, supporting talented designers in innovative and sustainable ways is a win-win.”

“I could not be prouder to join the board of Fashion Trust U.S.,” said France in a statement. “The Trust has done incredible work supporting designers in the U.K. and the Middle East, championing those who would not ordinarily be given this great opportunity. My focus will be on supporting a diverse range of creatives, a true reflection of the culture of our country.”

“I am grateful that Tania Fares is bringing the Fashion Trust across the pond, and am proud to be part of this community,” said Nasr in a statement. “This will be an incredible opportunity for young American designers to find support for their business and shine both at home and beyond our borders.”

In a statement, Welch said, “As someone who plays an integral role in getting visibility for designers, I’m most excited about being able to support their businesses in really practical ways through the fund.” The Fashion Trust U.S. advisory board and ambassadors will be announced at a later date.