Fashionista EIC to take role as editorial director at Bustle’s Nylon

As Bustle Digital Group finishes putting together the team for its recently acquired Nylon—working up to the relaunch of the magazine’s print edition—the company has announced its editorial director.

Alyssa Vingan Klein, who is the current Editor-in-Chief at digital fashion news site Fashionista, will take on her new role at Nylon at the beginning of September. The editor took to Twitter to confirm the announcement of her career change. Vingan Klein will report to the publication’s editor-in-chief Emma Rosenblum, who recently joined the new lifestyle group from Elle.

The editor will oversee all editorial operations of Nylon, including the relaunch of its print publication. Before her time at Fashionista, which began in 2013, Vingan Klein worked as the web editor for Marie Claire for two years. Prior to that, she was at Stylecaster.