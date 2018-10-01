Fat Face and its CEO Anthony Thompson to part ways in January

After serving the retailer for over eight years, Anthony Thompson, CEO of Fat Face has decided to step down from his position in January 2019, reports Retail Gazette. The company is yet to announce a successor to replace Thompson.

The report quoted Thompson commenting on his decision through a statement: “Fat Face celebrates its 30th anniversary this year and is in good shape. It feels the right time for the business and for me personally to move on to new challenges and the next stage of my career.”

“I would like to thank Anthony on behalf of the board for his significant contribution to the company over the past nine years and wish him every success with his future plans. We expect to announce his successor shortly to enable a smooth transition to allow us to build on progress over the last few years as we enter a new period of growth and investment,” added Fat Face Chairman Lord Rose to the statement.

The Hampshire-based clothing retailer posted an increase of 7.4 percent in its annual sales to 238.4 million pounds for the 52 weeks to June 2, 2018 with a like-for-like growth of 4.9 percent.

Picture:Facebook/Fat Face