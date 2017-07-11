FatFace names Gabrielle Sims as new Head of Licensing

FatFace has announced the appointment of Gabrielle Sims as the company’s new Head of Licensing.

On joining the team, Sims said in a statement: “There is no better time to join FatFace. I have some exciting plans to extend into new and relevant categories. With a brand that has such a unique handwriting and core DNA this will be an absolute joy and creative bliss to work on.”

The company said that she has worked across a number of big global entertainment properties and brands during her career in the licensing industry. She has held roles at Fluid World, The Licensing Company and, most recently, IMG where she was licensing director for three years.

Picture:FatFace website