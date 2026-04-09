Fear of God eliminates CEO role after Bastien Daguzan's departure

US luxury label Fear of God has announced a significant shift in its corporate governance following the departure of its chief executive officer (CEO), Bastien Daguzan. The Los Angeles-based brand confirmed it has “made the decision to remove the office of the CEO from its organizational structure,” according to a statement cited by multiple media outlets.

The company acknowledged the contributions made during the executive's tenure, stating that it recognizes the effort that supported the progress of the business and key initiatives through 2025. This structural change suggests a pivot in how the high-end label will manage its operations moving forward.

Shift toward founder-led vision

In its official communication, the label emphasized a focus on long-term brand identity over immediate corporate metrics. “Our responsibility extends beyond the successes and failures of the tangible. We are committed to an eternal vision guided by alignment, intention and consideration,” the statement noted.

The organization expressed gratitude for those who contributed to moving the brand closer to its internal purpose, while maintaining that the house remains focused on the path ahead. While the brand remains silent on specific leadership transitions, the removal of the CEO role could signal a return of founder Jerry Lorenzo to the operational helm.

Career trajectory of Bastien Daguzan

Originally from the south-west of France, Daguzan established a robust career within the European luxury sector before moving to the US market. He began his professional journey in 2008 at Belgian designer label Kris Van Assche, where he managed sales and development for five years.

In 2013, Daguzan transitioned to the role of managing director at French label Lemaire, collaborating with designers Christophe Lemaire and Sarah Linh Tran. He subsequently joined the Spanish group Puig in 2017, where he led the fashion division of French house Rabanne.

Transition from Jacquemus to Fear of God

Prior to his appointment at the Los Angeles label, Daguzan served as the first external managing director for French brand Jacquemus. He joined the Parisian house in 2022, which had previously been managed by founder Simon Porte Jacquemus.

After concluding his tenure at Jacquemus at the end of 2023, Daguzan joined Fear of God in September 2024. His next professional move has not yet been disclosed. Fear of God, which was founded by Lorenzo in 2013 and is widely recognized for its elevated basics, has not provided further comment on the restructuring.