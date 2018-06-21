Federico Curradi named creative director of men’s fashion at Rochas

The Interparfums-owned fashion house Rochas has appointed Italian designer Federico Curradi as the new creative head of its men’s wear.

Announcing his arrival at Rochas on Instagram, Curradi said: “It is a real honour for me to accept the position as Men’s Creative Director for Rochas.The Parisian legacy and the brand’s natural yet sophisticated style are key sources of inspiration for me and I will undoubtedly reference them as I write a new page in the brand’s story.”

According to WWD, Curradi, who lives in the Florentine countryside, is also creative director of outerwear specialist Peuterey. After spending many years in New York, the designer moved back to Italy and was associated first with Ermanno Daelli and later as head of the men’s styling office at Ermanno Scervino and then head of the men’s wear for Roberto Cavalli in 2005. He then started working as a consultant at Iceberg and later became its first men’s wear creative director. Curradi has also launched his own men’s wear label.

“I am really enthusiastic about Federico Curradi arriving at Rochas. He will certainly know how to redefine the formal menswear vestiaries into an original yet casual look while reinterpreting the street wear codes in an elegant and charming way,” added Philippe Benacin, CEO of Rochas and Interparfums on Curradi’s appointment.

Interparfumes had put Rochas men’s wear on hold last year after working with Béatrice Ferrant for two seasons as its head of men’s wear, adds WWD. He was asked to revive the label’s men’s wear range after a 22-year hiatus.

Picture:Rochas website