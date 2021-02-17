Fendi appoints Song Hye-Kyo as first Korean global ambassador

Fendi has announced actress Song Hye-Kyo as the luxury house’s first Korean global ambassador.

“Song Hye-Kyo is an icon of the era that shows the beauty of a blend of tenderness, strength, and a confident attitude, and she fits well with the values that Fendi pursues,” stated Fendi during the announcement in a post published by W Korea.

Song, a famous actress, is a household name in her native South Korea and best known for her work in TV dramas.

She broke the news to her ten million-plus followers on Instagram and showcased looks exclusively from Fendi’s spring-summer 2021 collection in a pictorial with Harper’s Bazaar Korea.

“I am very thrilled to be a part of the Fendi family as it is a brand close to my heart. I am looking forward to the exciting journey ahead with Fendi,” said the actress.

Fendi is the latest luxury brand that Song endorses alongside french jewelry brand Chaumet, Bottega Veneta, and Korean skincare line, Sulwahsoo.

In 2018 Song was ranked 6th in Forbes magazine’s Korea power celebrity list.

Photo credit: via Fendi.com