Fenwick appoints Jeremy Collins as Property Director

London - Department store chain Fenwick has hired former John Lewis exec Jeremy Collins as its new property director.

Collins, who previously joined John Lewis in 2003, is set to take on his new role at Fenwick in April. He brings with him years of retail and property experience, having previously served at Lend Lease as retail and project director, as well as a number of construction and property management companies.

In addition to taking on his new role at Fenwick's, Collins is also set to join the company's executive board.

Photo: By Love Art Nouveau [CC BY 2.0 ( http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0)], via Wikimedia Commons