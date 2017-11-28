Fenwick appoints Robbie Feather its new CEO

- Prachi Singh |
Department store chain Fenwick has roped in ex-commercial director of Argos, Robbie Feather as its new Chief Executive Officer, reports ChronicleLive. He would step into the new role at the company’s headquarters in Newcastle next year. He replaces Adam Fenwick, last member of the Fenwick family on the company’s statutory board, who left the board last month.
Over the last two decades, Feather has been associated with Asda, John Lewis and J Sainsbury and in 1999, he also co-founded the lifestyle multichannel bedroom furniture retailer, Feather & Black.
The company has initiated a plan with an investment of 55 million pounds (73 million dollars) over the next three years to introduce a spa, a men’s grooming salon, new fitness and footwear areas, as well as to re-launch of all its restaurants. The investment amount, report added, includes a 30 million pounds (39 million dollars) spend at its regional flagship store in Newcastle.
According to the report, the plan will also see Fenwick invest around 25 million pounds (33 million dollars) in refurbishing its multichannel offer along with its online platform.
