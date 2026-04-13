Fenwick promotes Andrew Lerner to head of merchandising role

UK department store group Fenwick has named Andrew Lerner as its new head of merchandising. Lerner announced the appointment via the professional networking platform LinkedIn.

Lerner transitions into the role after serving as a merchandise manager at the retailer for over four years. Based in the UK, Fenwick is one of the largest family-owned department store group in the country and the business currently operates eight stores across the UK.

Extensive background in luxury and menswear sectors

Prior to joining Fenwick, Lerner held the position of senior merchandise planner at UK luxury retailer Harrods between March 2021 and November 2021. His career also includes a four-year tenure at UK brand Burton Menswear, where he worked from October 2016 until November 2020.

Lerner brings significant experience from his 13 years at UK department store House of Fraser. During his time there, he held various leadership roles including merchandise manager for homeware and senior merchandiser for womenswear private label.

The promotion of Lerner follows his extensive history in the UK retail market across multiple categories, including menswear, womenswear, and luxury brands. At House of Fraser, he managed merchandising for both casual and fashion brands within menswear clothing and accessories.

Fenwick, which opened its first store in 1882, continues to focus on its regional strength.