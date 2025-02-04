FibreTrace names new strategic advisor

Technology company FibreTrace, which specialises in fibre integrity and traceability solutions for the global textile industry, has appointed Tricia Carey as its new strategic advisor.

Carey, who is based in New York City, has more than 25 years of experience in the textile and apparel industry and is widely recognised for her transformative work at Lenzing Fibres, where she played a pivotal role in growing the business and establishing the branded Tencel fibre in the American market.

Her experience in leading advancements in innovation, sustainability, and circularity also includes spearheading global partnerships with mills and retailers, creating the acclaimed Carved in Blue platform, and most recently, advancing circular fashion practices at Renewcell, where she championed the revolutionary material Circulose from recycled textiles.

Commenting on the appointment, Danielle Statham, founder of FibreTrace, said in a statement: “Tricia brings impressive marketing know-how, an amazing network, and a proven ability to turn ambitious goals into reality. She is an invaluable addition to FibreTrace as we continue to push the boundaries of fibre integrity.

“Her expertise will help us forge stronger partnerships with existing and new customers and inspire industry change. We very much welcome Tricia to the FibreTrace team.”

Carey added: “FibreTrace represents a bold step toward accountability and progress in the textile industry, offering real-time fibre integrity to companies worldwide. As consumer demand and regulatory requirements for increased transparency intensify, FibreTrace stands out as a leader equipped to meet these expectations.

“I look forward to collaborating with Dani and the team to foster innovation, empower the industry, and promote sustainable practices around the globe.”

FibreTrace technology enables end-to-end transparency across the textile supply chain in real-time. By embedding a luminescent, transparent pigment ID at the raw fibre stage, FibreTrace acts like "an invisible barcode that remains intact through every stage of production". Whether dyed, spun into yarn, or turned into a finished garment, the marker allows for verification at any point in the supply chain, ensuring complete traceability from raw fibre to the factory floor to retail store.