Filippa K appoints first creative director after founder exit

Swedish retailer Filippa K has appointed Liisa Kessler as its Creative Director. She succeeds Filippa Knutsson, the brand’s founder, who stepped away from the role in 2019.

Kessler, who is an alumnus of Saint Laurent, Chloé and Y/Project will be based at the brand’s Stockholm headquarters and be responsible for all creative aspects of the Filippa K brand. She is thought to be taking the brand in a more high-end direction, building on the brand’s pillar of pared-back Scandinavian style.

On the appointment, Liisa commented: “I am very excited and grateful to be given the opportunity to join Filippa K. Filippa Knutsson was one of the pioneers establishing the now-iconic look of Scandinavian minimalism back in the early 90s. Her vision of an uncomplicated, desirable, and sustainable wardrobe is as relevant today as it was when the brand was founded. I’m looking forward to working with the teams on a new era for the house and carrying forward Filippa’s legacy that celebrates simplicity, style, quality and the power of ease.”

Rikard Frost, CEO of Filippa K, noted: “I’m delighted to announce Liisa Kessler as Creative Director of Filippa K. Liisa exemplifies a remarkable creative talent with an intuitive understanding of craftsmanship and a keen eye for what’s next — values that are integral to preserving our heritage while guiding the ambitious future of the house. Her unique background of Scandinavian and international influences provides a dual perspective that makes her a natural successor to Filippa Knutsson. I’m confident that Liisa’s vision will help launch the house into the next exciting chapter of our journey.”

Kessler’s first collection will be unveiled in June.