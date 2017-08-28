Filippa K appoints Karl-Johan Bogefors as its new Brand Director

Filippa K has appointed Karl-Johan Bogefors as its new Brand Director, from September 2017. The company said in the announcement that together with founder and Creative Director Filippa Knutsson and CEO Kristofer Tonström, he will establish the Filippa K on a global scale as the most prominent Scandinavian design brand.

“Filippa K has always held a special place in my heart, and it feels like a very exciting time to return to Stockholm and Filippa K. Together with Filippa and all other co-workers, we will continue this journey and develop the brand through the right products, relevant communication and collaborations that manifest Filippa K´s Scandinavian aesthetic and design tradition,” said Karl-Johan Bogefors in the statement.

Earlier during 1996–2007, Karl-Johan Bogefors was part of Filippa K. From 2001, he held the position of PR & Marketing Director, and led the launch of Filippa K Man. The company added that Karl-Johan Bogefors has a wide international background, and was most recently associated with H&M owned COS in London, and previously as marketing director for Malene Birger, creative director for JC and as global editor in chief for Absolut.com.

“I am very happy to get to work with Karl-Johan again. We share the same vision and understanding for Filippa K´s values and lifestyle. Karl-Johan will be a fantastic creative partner and together we will clarify the brand identity, our communication and the brand experience,” added Filippa Knutsson.

Founded in 1993, last year, Filippa K undertook restructuring to strengthen and expand the brand’s presence in new markets. Since January 2017, founder Filippa Knutsson returned as the brand’s Creative Director and the company appointed Kristofer Tonström as its new CEO, starting February 13, 2017.