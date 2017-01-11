Filippa K appoints Kristofer Tonström as its new CEO

The Scandinavian brand Filippa K has appointed Kristofer Tonström as new CEO of the company, starting February 13, 2017. Tonström takes over from Anna Lönnerstedt, who has been serving as interim CEO since September 1, 2016. Lönnerstedt will continue in a new role as Range & Supply Director at Filippa K when Tonström assumes his duties as CEO.

“Filippa K is one of the Nordics’ strongest and most exciting fashion brands. I look forward to becoming a part of the Filippa K team and build an even larger and stronger company,” said Tonström in the company’s announcement.

Tonström has many years of experience leading international brand driven organizations with a focus on innovation, marketing and sales. He was most recently CEO of Omega Pharma Nordic, where he, during the past four years, has built one of the Nordic region’s largest and fastest growing health and beauty companies including revitalizing the brand ACO. For more than ten years Tonström served in different roles at Procter & Gamble, latest as marketing director of Procter & Gamble Nordic.

Simmon Griffiths named Chairman of Filippa K board

The company also announced the appointment of Simon Griffiths as new Chairman of the board of Filippa K. Griffiths holds substantial experience working internationally with strategy and business development at EQT and Bain & Company.

Earlier board chairman Eric Persson, CEO of Novax, will continue to be a board member. As earlier announced, Filippa Knutsson will assume the role as Creative Director as of January 13, 2017.

“With the appointments of Kristofer, Simon and Filippa, the company now has a powerful leadership with complementing competences. Kristofer’s solid experience of brand driven and fast moving consumer goods businesses together with Filippa’s unique sense of design and Filippa K as a brand is the exact right combination. Added to this is Simon’s strategic knowledge, international outlook and commitment. This trio together with the rest of the management team and all employees at Filippa K will ensure successful years ahead,” added Persson.

Picture:Filippa K