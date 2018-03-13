FIlippa K appoints Mikael Björklund as Global Digital Director

Mikael Björklund, former global ecommerce director of Consortio Fashion Group has been appointed as Global Digital Director at Scandinavian fashion brand Filippa K.

“Filippa K is now taking the next big step with a digital transformation and online expansion. This is not just about the web shop, it’s about everything that happens online. I’m intrigued to welcome Mikael Björklund onboard to contribute with his strong expertise and proven ability to digitally transform and build not only ecommerce, but online communication and dialogue as well as taking a step in creating a world-class tech organization,” said Kristofer Tonström, CEO, Filippa K in a statement commenting on Björklund’s appointment.

Björklund, the company said, has a broad experience in leading agile tech organizations, and held a key role in the turnaround of Consortio Fashion group, making it one of the most profitable and fastest growing ecommerce companies in the Nordics last year. He is also currently a member of the advisory board for Mediainstitutet in Stockholm, having formerly worked at Schibsted Classified Media in Spain as business developer. Björklund has a background in management consulting for Ernst & Young earlier in his career, which was followed by a role as brand CFO for Laredoute in the Nordic region as well as Jotex globally, both a part of the Ellos group.

“The digital potential of Filippa K is limitless, and I am intrigued to be a part of transforming and building this extraordinary brand into becoming the Scandinavian design brand on a global scale,” added Björklund.

Filippa K is available in 60 markets all over the world, at Filippa-k.com and through 50 brand stores and over 500 select retailers.

Picture credit:Facebook/FIlippa K