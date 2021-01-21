Filippa K appoints Rikard Frost as chief executive

Scandinavian fashion label Filippa K has appointed Rikard Frost as its new chief executive, with effect from April 1, 2021.

The appointment is described as an “exciting new chapter” for the contemporary brand as it looks to focus on “mindful consumption and international growth”.

Frost joins Filippa K from Alexander Wang, where he served as chief consumer officer. Before that, he led the digital transformation at Acne Studios for more than a decade.

Filippa K expressed in a statement that Frost’s experience working for brands present in key markets such as the UK, US, France and China, meant he was “well placed to lead Filippa K’s ambitious plans to drive sustainable change in the global fashion industry to use”.

Joakim Skarborg, chief executive of owner Novax and chairman of Filippa K, said: “Filippa K is on a path of international growth with great potential, and I’m happy to announce Rikard’s appointment to the company. As an industry veteran with a proven track record of helping brands to grow and thrive on a global scale, we believe he is a natural fit to work with the strong team at Filippa K in continuing to expand the brand and the business.”

Commenting on his new role, Frost, added: “I’m looking forward to furthering the development of its fantastic products and sustainable values. These attributes, alongside the company’s exceptional reputation, provide the basis for reaching new audiences and growing far beyond the current Scandinavian home market. Most importantly, they enable us to drive real change within the fashion industry on a global scale which is something I care deeply for also at a personal level.”

Frost will be based at the Stockholm headquarters in April. Until then, Erik Björk will continue to serve as interim chief executive for Filippa K.

Filippa K was founded by Filippa Knutsson and is now owned by Novax, the investment arm of Axel Johnson and the founders. The Scandinavian brand focuses on sustainable, timeless and durable pieces and offers ready-to-wear for women and men, plus an athleisure line for women. Over the past three decades, Filippa K has expanded globally, significantly increasing its physical and digital presence, and the company is now present in 72 markets.

Image: courtesy of Filippa K