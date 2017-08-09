Finery names John Hind its new Chief Executive Officer

British high street label Finery has announced the appointment of John Hind as the company’s new CEO effective August 14, 2017. The company said, Hind brings with him extensive expertise in the UK and international retail and digital markets, joining from his previous position as interim CEO at ME+EM.

Commenting on his new role at Finery, John Hind said in a statement: “I have watched Finery achieve impressive growth over the last two years and see strong potential to build the brand, product offer, customer experience, digital and international operations further and take this innovative and exciting brand to the next stage of its development.”

On Hind’s appointment, the company said, co-founder and CEO Nickyl Raithatha moves into a board position, and will remain involved as an advisor and shareholder, adding, Raithatha has led the business since founding the company in 2014, driving over 16million pounds (20 million dollars) in sales across 10 countries through the Finery website and exclusive partnerships with John Lewis, Selfridges and Zalando.

“Building Finery to a point where we have hundreds of thousands of loyal customers has been an incredible and exciting journey, and I'm so proud of all the achievements of the team here. As we transition the business from pure-play digital towards omni-channel, I'm confident that John is the right person to lead Finery in its next stage of growth. I look forward to continuing to support John and the success of Finery in years to come,” Raithatha added to the statement.

Picture courtesy:Finery