Fiona Firth named managing director of Mr Porter

Yoox Net-a-Porter Group has named Fiona Firth managing director of Mr Porter. Firth was previously buying director of Mr Porter, a position she held since she joined the company in 2016. Under her leadership, Mr Porter saw exclusive collaborations with brands including Gucci, Prada, Saint Laurent, Brunello Cucinelli, Tom Ford, and Balenciaga.

In September 2017, Firth also played a key role in the launch of the Mr P. Ready To Wear private label, bringing shoes and accessories to the brand. In addition, she has overseen Mr Porter’s expansion into key categories including luxury watches and lifestyle. Mr Porter now stocks almost 600 brands.

Firth will report to Yoox Net-a-Porter Group president Alison Loehnis. In her new role, Firth will be responsible for driving Mr Porter's expansion plans. Prior to joining Yoox Net-a-Porter Group Fiona held Senior Leadership roles in Menswear Buying for River Island, Harvey Nichols and Harrods.

"In our leaders we are looking for courageous and passionate team players, and it is testament to the strength of our talent that we are announcing an internal appointment for this senior role within our Group," said Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of Yoox Net-a-Porter Group, in a statement. "I have always promoted a workplace where merit is rewarded, creating great career opportunities for those that excel. Fiona has demonstrated she knows what our luxury customers want, and how to bring this to life in partnership with the world’s best luxury brands. Mr Porter is the clear leader in curated, online, luxury menswear and I am extremely excited about its future under her management."

"Since Fiona joined the company in 2016, she has demonstrated her deep understanding of global luxury e-commerce and has built exceptional relationships with our brand partners," Loehnis said in a statement. "She has played a key role in the development and launch of many highly successful Mr Porter projects and has driven our successful expansion in new categories. Her dynamic and collaborative leadership style is an excellent fit for our culture and will ensure a seamless experience for our talented teams and global partners. I am extremely pleased that she will be leading the next stage of our ambitious Mr Porter journey."

