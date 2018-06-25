Fiona Lambert to join River Island as MD - new business development

High-street fashion label River Island has confirmed that Fiona Lambert is joining the business as Managing Director – new business development.

In a statement, the company spokesperson said: “River Island has appointed Fiona Lambert into the newly created role of Managing Director – new business development. Fiona will be responsible for developing new product propositions for the business and join us later this year.”

Lambert joins River Island from Dunelm, where she has been serving as product director from December 2016. Before that she was associated with Asda as VP – own brand development and design from December 2014 to 2015 and prior to that she was vice president at George and George Home, from Jun 2012 to December 2014.

Picture:Facebook/River Island