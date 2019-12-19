Fiorucci names new menswear artistic director

Italian brand Fiorucci has named British designer Daniel Fletcher as its new menswear artistic director as it looks to grow the brand following its relaunch in 2017.

The move marks a significant shift in Fiorucci’s approach to menswear, as it looks to grow the category, and will see Fletcher showcasing the brand’s first new menswear offering during London Fashion Week Men’s autumn/winter 2020 season.

On his appointment, Fletcher said in a statement: “It’s a great honour to have been asked to lead the new agenda of menswear for the iconic Fiorucci brand. I’m very much looking forward to bringing back the components of culture and design that put the brand on the map in the sixties.

“Fiorruci’s extensive archive is something I could only have dreamt of since I first discovered it in the library of Central Saint Martins. I thank Janie and Stephen, founders of Fiorucci for this opportunity and very much looking forward to working with them.”

In terms of what you can expect from Fletcher’s first outing as menswear artistic director at Fiorucci, the brand’s autumn/winter 2020 moodbood suggests that the British designer has been inspired by Fiorucci archives and a 1970s campaign featuring a mulleted Rod Stewart in a boat neck T-shirt bearing the Fiorucci motif and some pinstripe denim.

Simon Backhouse, Fiorucci chief executive, added: “We are delighted to welcome Daniel to Fiorucci. Our ability to attract an individual of Daniel’s calibre is a real testament to the strength of the brand and our ambitions for growth.”

Fletcher, a graduate from Central Saint Martins and a nominee of the 2017 LVMH Prize, will split his time between Fiorucci and his own eponymous menswear label, Daniel W. Fletcher.

Image: courtesy of Fiorucci