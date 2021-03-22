Fitflop appoints Gianni Georgiades as its new CEO

Wellness footwear company FitFlop has announced the appointment of Gianni Georgiades as CEO. The company said in a release that Gianni will be joining the FitFlop team on April 6, 2021.

Commenting on his new role at Fitflop, Gianni said: “There is magic running through this brand’s DNA and, in a world where wellbeing has come into fast focus, quality of life starting with exceptionally engineered shoes makes a lot of sense.”

The company added that Gianni was earlier omni-channel managing director for EMEA at Deckers (UGG) and vice president for Europe at Coach. In his most recent role, he was CEO at Lacoste Footwear, the JV with Pentland Brands.

“We can already feel the energy, enthusiasm and expertise that Gianni is bringing to the FitFlop table, and our team is looking forward to working with him, and to building on our strengths to create the world’s biggest - and of course best- wellness footwear brand,” added Fitflop’s founder Marcia Kilgore.