FitFlop names new chief product officer

UK-based ergonomic and wellness footwear brand FitFlop has named Louise Noble as its new chief product officer as it looks to renew its focus on design.

Noble, who has more than 25 years of footwear experience, joins FitFlop from natural health and lifestyle brand Vivobarefoot, where she was previously global category director of active lifestyle and spearheaded the brand’s entry into the Elite training market.

Before that, Noble worked for brands including Clarks and Nike across product creation and merchandising.

Commenting on her new role, Noble, said in a statement: “FitFlop has long set the benchmark for biomechanically driven innovation and comfort. I am proud to have the opportunity to carry that legacy forward. Keeping innovation at the heart of everything we do and redefining it for today’s consumer.

“We’re focused on crafting modern, aspirational footwear that feels exceptional and becomes genuinely coveted. Capturing the energy and our global community to tell great stories that stand the test of time.”

Louise Noble, chief product officer of FitFlop Credits: FitFlop

Noble is expected to deliver her first FitFlop collection for spring/summer 2027, with a “bold vision to fuse the brand’s rich heritage in ergonomic innovation with a renewed focus on design”.

On Noble’s appointment, Gianni Georgiades, chief executive of FitFlop, added: “Louise joins at a pivotal moment for FitFlop. Her sharp product instinct, creative drive, and commercial edge are exactly what we need as we step into our next phase.

“She brings energy, pace, focus and her leadership will be key as we accelerate innovation, dial up design, and grow our global footprint, all without compromising the comfort and performance at the heart of our brand.”

Founded in 2007 by entrepreneur Marcia Kilgore, FitFlop has sold more than 65 million pairs across the globe. The brand is available in 73 countries with more than 5,000 stores and stocked by more than 2,000 retailers and 31 distributors. FitFlop operates 145 concept stores across the UK, US, Europe, the Middle East, India, and the APAC region, in addition to having showrooms in London and New York.