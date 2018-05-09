Five more Nike executives quit amid workplace behaviour probe

Senior level departures at Nike continue as the company investigates into workplace behaviour complains, reports New York Times. Five more executives have stepped down from their positions taking the total tally of exits to 11 amid allegations of harassment and discrimination against female employees. Quoting a Nike spokesperson, the report added that Steve Lesnard, the head of running in North America; Helen Kim, who oversaw Eastern North America; Simon Pestridge, head of marketing for the company’s performance categories; Tommy Kain, Nike’s director of sports marketing and Ibrahem Hasan, a senior creative director are the names added to the list of latest exits.

Report further states that addressing the employees last week, Nike’s Chief Executive Mike Parker, apologized to employees and said that by end of the week, departures in relation to the Nike’s investigation into workplace behaviour would be complete. Overhaul at the sportswear major began after a group of female Nike employees conducted an informal survey seeking feedback on sexual harassment and discrimination against women, while was presented to Parker on March 5, 2018.

After the report was tabled, Reuters reported that Nike’s brand president Trevor Edwards and Jayme Martin, vice president and general manager for global categories left the company. These exits were followed by vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews and vice president of footwear, Greg Thompson, departing the company. Soon the follow the suit, according to Bloomberg, was Nike Inc.’s Converse brand’s chief marketing officer Julien Cahn, who quit the business to join streetwear label Supreme.

Picture:Nike newsroom