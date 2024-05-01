FKA Twigs joins On as creative partner for new training collection

Artist, singer, and dancer FKA Twigs has joined Swiss high-performance sportswear brand On as its creative partner to introduce its new training collection as it continues to deepen its investment in apparel.

On’s expansion into training apparel will launch in September 2024, aiming to offer “bolder, high-performance pieces that enable any kind of movement,” while utilising the same innovative approach it has done within running.

Marc Maurer, co-chief executive at On, said in a statement: “FKA Twigs embodies On’s mission to ignite the human spirit through movement. As a disruptor across dance, music, creativity and movement, FKA twigs inspires us to remember that training can take shape in different forms– whether it's at the gym or in the studio.

“Our entrance into the training space will take On to the next level. We hope to bring a functional and innovative approach to training footwear and apparel, much like we’ve done within the running space. In collaboration with FKA twigs, we want to create revolutionary, high-performance training gear.”

On x FKA Twigs partnership Credits: On

On collaborating with FKA Twigs to propel expansion into training apparel

FKA Twigs will be the face of the new vertical to help “propel the brand into the training space,” added On. The collaboration it adds is meant to inspire people to experiment with various types of movement “that break the mould of traditional training”.

On collaborating with On, FKA Twigs added: “As a person who has always used my body as a core part of my art and expressive language, I am absolutely delighted to announce my role as creative partner at On.

“I hope that within my collaboration I can not only present to the world chic and original designs, but also share and amplify my own personal belief that the way we move our bodies and the time that we spend connecting our mind, soul and physicality is one of the most integral parts of the human experience.”

The expansion into training apparel follows On’s first training shoe for the gym, HIIT workouts, or cardio, the ‘Cloudpulse’ launched in March, which marked the brand’s entrance into this new footwear category. The sportswear brand, backed by tennis star Roger Federer, also recently unveiled its highly anticipated tennis apparel collection offering on-court and off-court tennis styles.