Flipper's World making push into apparel with new CEO

Flipper’s World, the first-ever dedicated roller-skating brand founded by Liberty Ross in partnership with Usher, has appointed Eddie Bromberg as its new chief executive as it looks to make a strategic move into apparel.

Bromberg, a veteran retail and apparel industry executive, has been brought on to lead Flipper’s World’s growth in all sectors, including strategic initiatives such as bringing in key new partnerships, while increasing the brand’s footprint in the lifestyle space.

His appointment is part of the company’s commitment to apparel and continuing its roller-skating events and immersive experiences worldwide.

Bromberg joins Flipper’s World from Fear of God and Essentials, where he’s been chief operating officer since 2021. He also previously served as CEO of Planet Blue, where he set the strategic direction for Planet Blue and the Blue Life brands and was president at Cotton Citizen and executive vice president at Rock & Republic.

In his new role, he will work alongside founder and creative director Liberty Ross and a leadership team, including president Ariel Elazar Storch and senior vice president and global head of operations, planning and marketing Courtney Teller, while reporting to the board of directors, which includes Ross, Michael Rapino, Maverick Carter, Joseph McCoy and co-founder Kevin Wall and advisors Jimmy Iovine, Andrew Rosenfield, and Don Thompson.

Commenting on the appointment, Ross said in a statement: “Flipper’s has experienced incredible growth stemming from a global movement that has taken shape with a community that is engaged, fashionable and brings the party to wherever we show up across the globe.

“Eddie’s hire underpins our ambitions to make Flipper’s World as accessible as possible, with a dedicated approach to apparel and experiential events that resonate with our roller-skating family across the world.”

Bromberg added: “We have the opportunity to build long-term strategic value for our community with apparel that is authentic to their lifestyle, one which transcends roller-skating, and to build experiences and events that celebrate the art and culture of the sport in all its glory.”