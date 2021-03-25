Foot Locker appoints Andrew Page as chief financial officer

Foot Locker, Inc. has announced the appointment of Andrew E. Page as executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective April 12, 2021. Page, the company said, joins Foot Locker from Advance Auto Parts, Inc. where he served as senior vice president, chief accounting officer and controller.

The company added that he brings nearly 30 years of finance and accounting experience in retail, athletic footwear and apparel, and other industries. His appointment follows the company's previous announcement that Lauren B. Peters is retiring from Foot Locker.

Page will report directly to Richard Johnson, chairman and chief Executive Officer, and will oversee Foot Locker's accounting, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, treasury, tax, internal audit, and risk management functions.

"Andrew has a track record of successfully leading finance functions, while optimizing enterprise growth, overseeing digital finance transformation, and driving strong financial and operational results. As we look towards the future and to deliver on our purpose to inspire and empower youth culture, Andrew's fresh perspective and capabilities will contribute to our focus on delivering profitable growth for our shareholders," said Johnson.

Previously, Page served as senior vice president and chief accounting officer at Under Armour, Inc., where he managed all accounting functions globally. Earlier in his career, Page held finance roles at FTI Consulting, Inc., AES Corporation, Inc., General Electric's consumer and industrial division, and Discovery Communications, Inc. after beginning his career in public accounting working at both Ernst & Young and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“I look forward to working closely with Dick and the rest of Foot Locker's leadership team to help shape the company's future in our next stage of growth," added Page.