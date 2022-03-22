Foot Locker appoints first president of global brands

New York-based athletic retailer Foot Locker has tapped Samantha Lomow as its first president of global brands.

Lomow has over 25 years of experience across consumer products, entertainment, and licensing. She joins from US toy company Hasbro, where she served as president of branded entertainment.

In her newly created role, Lomow will oversee Foot Locker's global brand portfolio and operating divisions across North America, EMEA, and APAC. She will also work with the executive team to advance the retailer’s long-term strategies.

Lomow will respond directly to Frank Bracken, executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“I am thrilled to join the Foot Locker team to lead their robust global retail portfolio,” Lomow said.

She continued: “I look forward to working closely with Frank and the rest of the leadership team to help shape the company's future in its next stage of growth."

Bracken commented: “Samantha has a track record of successfully driving insight-led business strategy, operational excellence, and transformational priorities and initiatives to deliver sustainable growth.

“As we look towards the future and our purpose to inspire and empower youth culture, Samantha's fresh perspective and experience will further accelerate our consumer-led strategies and the development of our omni-channel value proposition.”