Foot Locker appoints Sonia Syngal and John Venhuizen as board directors

Foot Locker has elected Sonia Syngal and John Venhuizen as directors of the board, effective January 12, 2025.

"In line with our continued focus on regular refreshment to ensure we have the right mix of skills and experience on our board, we are delighted to welcome Sonia and John as new independent directors," said Dona D. Young, Foot Locker’s non-executive chairman.

The company said in a release that Syngal most recently served as president and CEO, including overseeing Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta, after having served in other leadership roles within the organization, including division president & CEO, Old Navy and executive vice president, global supply chain. She also serves as a member of the board of directors of Tanger, Inc.

Venhuizen, the company added, has served for 12 years as president and CEO of Ace Hardware Corporation, the largest hardware cooperative and hardline distributor in the world, after having previously served as its president and COO. During his 30-year tenure at Ace, he has held positions of increasing responsibility including leadership roles overseeing marketing, store operations, strategy, business development, supply chain, IT and international.

Commenting on the new board additions, Mary Dillon, president and CEO of Foot Locker added: "We are thrilled to welcome Sonia and John to our board. We look forward to benefitting from their complementary experience and fresh perspectives as we continue to execute our Lace Up Plan, pursue operational excellence, revamp our digital experience, and strengthen customer engagement initiatives."