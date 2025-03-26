Foot Locker elevates Franklin Bracken to president, advancing Lace Up Plan

Footwear and apparel retailer Foot Locker has appointed Franklin Bracken, currently executive vice president and chief commercial officer, as its new president, effective immediately. Bracken will continue to report to CEO Mary Dillon.

In his expanded role, Bracken will collaborate closely with Dillon to expedite the implementation of the company's "Lace Up Plan," a strategic initiative focused on enhancing the omni-retail experience, boosting productivity, and generating long-term shareholder value. He will also maintain oversight of global retail operations, merchandising, marketing, digital, loyalty, and real estate.

"We are delighted to recognise Frank's leadership and valuable contributions to Foot Locker with this appointment," said Dillon. "Over his 15-year tenure, Frank has led several important initiatives across the business, including playing a critical role in the development and execution of our Lace Up Plan, building our brand partnerships, and advancing our omni-channel capabilities."

Bracken brings nearly 30 years of experience in brand management, consulting, digital transformation, marketing, merchandising, and retail operations to his new role. He joined Foot Locker in 2010 and has since held several senior leadership positions.

Commenting on his new role, Bracken said, "It's an honor to be named president as we continue building on the momentum of our Lace Up Plan.”

Prior to Foot Locker, Bracken held senior management roles at The Coca-Cola Company and SABMiller, and began his career as a management consultant at PricewaterhouseCoopers.