Foot Locker names Melody Ehsani creative director of women’s business

American sports and footwear retailer Foot Locker has announced Melody Ehsani as the new creative director for its women’s business.

Her new role will include designing quarterly streetwear apparel capsule collections while simultaneously curating an on-going selection of Nike and Jordan products.

The Los Angeles-based designer and entrepreneur founded streetwear brand ME., which specializes in jewelry, footwear, and clothing, emphasizing activism.

She has previously collaborated with former First Lady Michelle Obama, Lauryn Hill, and Wu-Tang Clan. In December 2020, Melody designed an exclusive capsule collection of basketball-inspired items for Foot Locker’s ’12 Days of Greatness’ holiday campaign.

“Melody Ehsani brings authenticity and years of creative leadership to the industry,” said Patricia Respress, vice president of women’s footwear and apparel at Foot Locker, in a release.

“Her diverse background of streetwear knowledge will help elevate our brand and expand our product offering while driving real cultural impact within our women’s community.”

Ehsani added: “Growing up, Foot Locker stores were a staple of my cultural landscape. I am truly honored to become the first creative director for Foot Locker’s women’s business and for the opportunity to help shape and build upon the impact of their brand on a global scale.”

The first capsule collection will be available in Summer 2021.