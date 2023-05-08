Foot Locker taps former Nike exec to head WSS banner

Foot Locker has named former Nike veteran Blanca Gonzalez as the new senior vice president and general manager of WSS after buying the retailer in 2021 for 750 million dollars.

Gonzalez joins the business from Nike, where she served for 19 years, most recently as vice president of North America product merchandising.

“I am honored to join Foot Locker as general manager of the WSS banner,” Gonzalez said in a release.

She continued: “I have watched WSS grow its footprint in Latino communities by investing in authentic and culturally relevant touch points with its customers.

“WSS has proven to demonstrate a high level of cultural awareness that honors and respects the richness of the Latino experience.”

‘Vast sneaker industry knowledge’

Gonzalez will take on her new role from May 15, and will report directly to Frank Bracken, Footlocker’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

Bracken commented: “Blanca's vast knowledge of the sneaker industry attained throughout her tenure with our great partner Nike will be an incredible asset to our WSS business, which has tremendous potential.

“Blanca's remarkable experience, understanding of our diverse customers, and personal roots within WSS's home turf will help deepen our relationships within communities and expand WSS's unique offering of culturally connected experiences.

“She will also help us build the talent and operational capabilities to rapidly scale WSS, making it our next 1 billion dollar banner.”

WSS is an Hispanic-focused athletic apparel and footwear retailer with a network of over 90 stores primarily on the West Coast of the US.

In 2021, Foot Locker announced it would buy the retailer, as well as Japan-based streetwear retailer Atmos, for a combined total of 1.1 billion dollars.