Footasylum announces two senior executive appointments

Footasylum has announced the appointments of Will Van Rensburg as chief commercial officer and Glen Wilkinson as senior buying director.

These appointments, the company said in a statement, follow the arrival of David Pujolar as CEO in March 2024. Since joining, Pujolar has realigned the organisation and strengthened its executive leadership team.

Commenting on the new appointments, Pujolar said: “With this enhanced team in place, I am even more confident in our ability to realise our ambitious plans for Footasylum, especially as we build on our record FY24 performance and approach our peak trading period, where I am certain Will and Glen will make significant contributions.”

“The company has established trusted relationships with its brand partners, and I look forward to expanding and deepening these partnerships as we enhance our offerings across the UK and beyond, building on Footasylum’s impressive growth in recent years,” said Will Van Rensburg.

Will Van Rensburg joined Footasylum as chief commercial officer in September. He brings a wealth of experience from key leadership roles at prominent retailers, including Clarks Ltd, Under Armour, PVH, and Aldi.

Glen Wilkinson will join Footasylum later this month. He brings over 25 years of industry knowledge, having held senior roles at companies including New Balance, Reebok, and most recently AW LAB.

Commenting on his new role, Glen Wilkinson said: “I look forward to leveraging my experience in the footwear and sportswear sectors to enhance our buying strategy and further strengthen our product portfolio.”

Footasylum further said that with extensive international expertise and a proven track record in the USA, UK, Netherlands, and Italy, Wilkinson will play a crucial role in advancing its buying strategy in collaboration with the chief product officer.

During the 52-week period ending January 2024, Footasylum revenues grew by 7 percent, while EBITDA rose by 41 percent driven by an 87 percent increase in wholesale sales and a 15 percent rise in online sales.