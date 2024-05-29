Footwear academy Footwearology names founder Nicoline van Enter CEO

The Barcelona-based academy for footwear professionals Footwearology Lab has named a new CEO after bidding farewell to its previous CEO.

The academy announced that it ‘has had to part ways’ with former CEO Amir Hiri, who occupied the position since October 2023, as per a press release. Footwearology’ s founder and its current CTO Nicoline van Enter has temporarily taken on the role of CEO.

Hiri will continue to serve as the president of think tank Future Aim, which will be a fully independent think tank from now on.

‘Footwearology does not have any ties to Future Aim,’ the release reads. 'We wish Mr Hiri all the best in his future efforts.'

Footwearology describes itself as the only academy for footwear professionals. It focuses on innovation in footwear manufacturing and also does research and consulting work. Its aim is to redesign “the entire footwear supply chain by directly connecting technology suppliers, creatives and social media platforms,” as per the academy’s website.