Former Abercrombie & Fitch executive joins Tapestry as CFO

Tapestry, Inc. has announced the appointment of Joanne C. Crevoiserat, as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 1, 2019. The company said, Crevoiserat replaces Kevin Wills, who departed from Tapestry in February 2019. Andrea Shaw Resnick, who held the position of Interim CFO since that time, will continue as Global Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications.

“Joanne is a talented executive with over thirty years of deep finance, operations and strategy experience within established retailers and global brands,” said Victor Luis, Chief Executive Officer of Tapestry, in a statement, adding, “As we continue to implement our portfolio strategy, I am confident that Joanne is the right leader and strategic business partner to our teams as we drive Tapestry’s next chapter of growth as a global house of brands.”

Crevoiserat joins Tapestry from Abercrombie & Fitch Co., where she served as executive vice president and chief operating officer from February 2017 to June 2019. Crevoiserat joined Abercrombie & Fitch in May 2014 as chief financial officer. Prior to which, she served in a number of senior management roles at Kohl's Inc. including executive vice president of finance and executive vice president of merchandise planning and allocation. Prior to her time with Kohl's, Crevoiserat held senior finance positions with Wal-Mart Stores and May Department Stores, including chief financial officer of the Filene's, Foley's and Famous-Barr Brands.

“I am delighted to join Tapestry, an exceptional company with strong global brands and a disciplined focus on financial results. I look forward to partnering with the entire leadership team to drive value as the firm executes its long-term global growth strategy,” added Crevoiserat.

Picture credit:Joanne C. Crevoiserat via Business Wire