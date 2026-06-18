Former Allbirds CEO tapped as president of Sorel

Joe Vernachio, the former chief executive officer of Allbirds, has been named president of outdoor apparel and footwear brand Sorel.

The appointment marks a return to Sorel’s parent firm Columbia Sportswear Company for Vernachio, who had previously served as president of the group’s Mountain Hardwear label between 2017 and 2021.

Prior to this, Vernachio held various leadership positions within product, licensing and operations departments at the likes of The North Face, Spyder, Roots, Calvin Klein, and Nike.

He joins Sorel from Allbirds, where he had been for just over five years, two of which as CEO before the brand was sold to American Exchange Group earlier this year.

Speaking on Vernachio’s appointment, Craig Zanon, EVP, Europe Direct, Asia Direct and emerging brands, said: “Joe is a consumer‑focused, collaborative leader with a deep passion for product and brand storytelling.

“His energy, expertise, and proven leadership will help fuel scalable growth and meaningful brand expansion for Sorel.”

Vernachio will take up his new position from June 22, 2026.