Former Anya Hindmarch CFO joins Hunter

Hunter has announced the appointment of Mark Reed as its new chief financial officer, effective immediately. The British rain boot company has been strengthening its senior leadership team over the last year, with the recent appointments of Lizzie Samuels and Roope Karmavuo as Director of Merchandising and Commercial Director, EMEA, respectively.

Reed joined Hunter from Anya Hindmarch, where he held the role of Chief Financial Officer since 2017. Prior to that, he served as finance director to Hackett for thirteen years.

“2018 represented an important milestone in the execution of our plans," Hunter's Chief Executive Officer, Vncent Wauters said in a statement. "We are showing continued growth across all regions, channels and key product categories, and I look forward to working with Mark as we oversee the long-term prosperity of the brand.”