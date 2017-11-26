Former CEO of American Apparel Paula Schneider steps away from fashion industry

Former chief executive officer of American Apparel Paula Schneider is moving out of fashion and into a new career. After working at various retail companies, she was recently confirmed as the new president and chief executive officer of Susan G. Komen.

The breast cancer organization's headquarters are currently located in Dallas. As head of the company, Schneider will take over daily operations as well as new strategic business moves for Susan G. Komen. She will also be in charge of over 80 Women affiliates which are all part of the company's worldwide network. The new role is a drastic change for Schneider as she previously held roles at Warnaco Swim Group, Laundy by Shelli Segal, and American Apparel. However, her past experience as a breast cancer survivor may serve as part of the reason she chose to move into this organization. She was diagnosed in 2007 and lost her mother to metastatic breast cancer in 2017.

“I know from personal experience the devastation of breast cancer and the power and impact of the Komen mission to end it,” Schneider said in a statement. “I am determined to do all that I can to build on this iconic organization’s mission to end breast cancer, for everyone and forever.”

She served as CEO in the past at Delta Galil Premium Brands as well as held president and strategic advisory roles in the past. With a well-established background in fashion, her move into a new industry will be interesting. “Paula is respected as a leader who motivates teams to achieve and exceed goals, and we are delighted to welcome her to the Susan G. Komen team, as we move forward to achieve our Bold Goal to reduce U.S. breast cancer deaths by half by 2026,” said Komen Board Chair Connie O’Neill in a statement.