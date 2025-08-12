Former Crocs president takes helm of Pact

Michelle Poole, the former president of footwear giant Crocs, has been named the new brand president of Pact, a brand that follows sustainable values with the goal of improving the lives of farmers and workers.

While her appointment was initially reported by WWD, Poole confirmed her new position on LinkedIn, where she said: “I’m energised to help scale a brand with such a strong purpose at its core, and I can’t wait to work alongside the talented Pact team to expand our product offerings, deepen consumer engagement and continue leading in sustainable fashion.”

Poole specifically underlined the Colorado-based brand’s mission “to dress the world with wellness”, reflected in its offering of “versatile, organic essentials made of 100 percent GOTS-certified materials in Fair Trade-certified factories”.

She joins Pact with significant experience under her belt, largely at Crocs, where she spent almost 10 years in a variety of leadership roles. Prior to becoming the brand’s president in 2020, Poole had also served as chief product and merchandising officer, both in EVP and SVP capacities.

Before Crocs, Poole had held various positions at the likes of Sperry Top-Sider, Timberland and Converse, largely in product-centric roles. According to her profile, Poole has a “strong track record of revitalising brands, building and leading teams, and working in a cross-functional environment”.