Former EU Commissioner Günther Oettinger to advise Shein

Former EU Commissioner Günther Oettinger will lobby for Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein. Oettinger is to advise Shein on the political climate in the European Union, as reported by Dutch media platform NOS on Wednesday. The Chinese fast-fashion giant is trying to improve its reputation against the backdrop of a planned IPO in London.

Shein has been trying to go public for some time. The Chinese fast-fashion giant first tried in New York, but the application submitted to the US authorities in June 2023 was rejected in November. Shein then set its sights on a stock exchange listing in London.

Here, and in Europe as a whole, the controversial company has also been facing challenges, however. For example, the European Union is examining options for adapting the legislation for duty-free import of cheap products.

For advice, Shein has turned to Oettinger, who held top positions in the EU between 2010 and 2019, said NOS. He has previously served as an EU Commissioner, so he has important contacts and knows exactly how things work in Brussels.

This translated article previously appeared on FashionUnited.NL.