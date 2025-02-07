Former Fortnum & Mason CEO joins Paul Smith board

Ewan Venters, the former chief executive officer to department store retailer Fortnum & Mason, has been appointed to the board of British fashion house Paul Smith.

Venters has joined the company as a non-executive director, according to multiple media outlets, after stepping down from his position as boss of Hauser & Wirth, a contemporary art gallery in London.

During his career, Venters had also led Artfarm’s acquisition of London-based Groucho Club, but is now leaving the hospitality group after serving as CEO for almost four years.

Prior to this, Venters had served as head of Fortnum & Mason from 2012 to 2020, during which time he was acknowledged for efforts in overhauling the retailer’s e-commerce business.

Speaking on Venters’ appointment, Paul Smith, the eponymous founder of the premium brand and its current chairman, told the press: "Ewan is joining us at a pivotal moment for the company as we consider a number of key strategies to shape the future of our special brand.

“Ewan’s extensive experience in the retail, hospitality and cultural sectors will bring a welcome fresh perspective on what we do.”

In his own statement, Venters said: “This is a very exciting moment for the Paul Smith label, and I am looking forward to the challenges ahead.”