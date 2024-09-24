Former Gap CEO Sonia Syngal to join Tanger's board of directors

Tanger, an operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, has elected Sonia Syngal as a director of the company, effective September 23, 2024. This addition expands Tanger's board from nine to 10 members.

The company said in a statement that Syngal, the former CEO of Gap Inc., has nearly 30 years of industry experience and leadership, with a proven track record in global supply chain operations, brand management, and product-to-market innovation across the retail, technology, and automotive sectors.

"We're confident Sonia’s proven ability to optimize and successfully implement business strategies, omni-channel growth, and change management will be invaluable as we advance our growth and portfolio enhancement strategies," said Stephen Yalof, president and chief executive officer, Tanger.

Previously, Syngal served as the CEO of Old Navy and prior to Old Navy, she spent more than a decade in other leadership and operational roles with Gap. Earlier in her career, Syngal held management roles of increasing responsibility with Sun Microsystems and Ford Motor Company.

Bridget Ryan-Berman, lead independent director of Tanger's board, added, " Sonia's extensive experience and insights support our ongoing work to refresh and grow our board's expertise. I look forward to her contributions as we collaborate to serve Tanger's continued growth."

Syngal also serves on the board of governors of Boys & Girls Clubs of America, as a senior advisor to Accenture, and as a champion for Journey to Lead, a non-profit network designed to advance visionary women leaders.

She has previously served on the board of directors of Gap Inc., on the board of trustees of The Gap Foundation, as a member of the California Governor's Task Force on Business and Jobs Recovery, and on the steering committee of The Fashion Pact, a non-profit organisation focused on a nature positive and net-zero future for fashion.