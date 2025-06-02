Former Givenchy designer Matthew M. Williams launches own fashion label
American fashion designer Matthew M. Williams, best known as the former creative director of LVMH-owned Givenchy, launched a new clothing brand under his own name. This was first reported by American fashion magazine WWD, to which Williams confirmed the news without further comment.
The brand will debut during Paris Men's Fashion Week. The first collection, for both men and women, will also be on view from June 26 to July 1 in the showroom of agency Seiya Nakamura. Collections from other brands, including Craig Green, Taiga Takahashi, Arpa Studio, Amomento, Song for the Mute, Khoki and Edward Cuming, are also displayed in the same showroom.
Williams is known as a self-taught designer. He stepped down as the creative director of Givenchy in January 2024 after three years in that role. In 2015, he founded the luxury streetwear label 1017 ALYX 9SM, together with Luca Benini, founder of the Italian distribution company Slam Jam.
This article was translated to English using an AI tool.
