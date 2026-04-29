Former H&M executive Daniel Kulle joins Klekt board of directors

German-based marketplace Klekt has appointed Daniel Kulle as a board member to support the scaling of its international operations. Kulle, who has held several high-profile leadership positions within the global fashion sector, joins the European sneaker and streetwear platform as it seeks to capture a larger share of the global resale market.

Kulle previously served as the president of Swedish retailer H&M North America. During his tenure, he oversaw the growth of the business from 1.50 billion dollars to five billion dollars in revenue, managing more than 600 store openings and the expansion of its e-commerce operations.

Following his time at H&M, Kulle served as the chief executive officer of US-based retailer Forever 21. He has also acted as an advisor to major global fashion groups, including US-based PVH Corporation (PVH) and its subsidiaries Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger.

Strategic expansion in resale sector

The appointment comes at a time of increased demand for authenticated sneakers and streetwear among Gen Z and millennial consumers. Klekt remains focused on its position at the intersection of culture and commerce, leveraging a community-driven model to drive long-term growth.

“Klekt sits at a unique intersection of culture, community and commerce,” Kulle stated. “The team has a clear vision for growth, and I am looking forward to supporting its global expansion.”

Mark Dowds, the CEO of Klekt, noted that bringing in leadership of the calibre of Kulle is a significant step for the platform as it scales internationally. Klekt has established itself by providing a seamless digital experience backed by product authentication.

International investment and advisory network

Kulle joins an advisory and investor network that includes Sarah Friar, the chief financial officer of US-based OpenAI. The company also maintains backing from financial institutions and venture firms such as Barclays and Techstart Ventures.

This board appointment follows the recent addition of Sean Wotherspoon as an investor and chief community curator. These moves signal the ambition of Klekt to strengthen its cultural positioning within the global streetwear market as it expands beyond its primary European operations.

Based in Germany, Klekt operates as a marketplace for sneakers, streetwear and collectibles.