Former Levi’s Americas president secures shares in Dr. Martens

Robert Hanson, the former president of Levi’s Americas, has joined the board of directors at Dr. Martens after snapping up 96,000 shares in the company.

Hanson, who has been serving as an independent non-executive director for Dr. Martens since March, secured the stake at a price of 0.7886 pounds per ordinary share, valuing the deal at 75,000 pounds.

The executive boasts extensive experience across the industry, having served as CEO at American Eagle Outfitters and John Hardy following his almost 24 years at Levi’s. Currently, Hanson helms The Duckhorn Portfolio, a US wine company where he took over as CEO in February 2025.

Next to this, he has been a non-executive director for the parent company of Urban Outfitters, URBN; cannabis firm Canopy Growth; and Constellation Brands, where he was also EVP, president.

At the time of his initial appointment to the Dr. Martens board, the company’s chairman Paul Mason highlighted Hanson’s “significant US and wholesale experience” as notable qualities he brought to the team.