Former M&S CEO Marc Bolland appointed to tackle UK youth unemployment

Former Marks & Spencer chief executive Marc Bolland has been appointed by the UK government to support efforts aimed at addressing youth unemployment, as concerns continue to grow over the number of young people not in education, employment or training (NEET).

According to Sky News, Bolland will work with government and industry stakeholders to help create pathways into employment, particularly for younger people facing barriers to entering the workforce. The initiative forms part of wider efforts to strengthen skills development, training opportunities and employer engagement across different sectors.

The appointment comes at a time when fashion, retail and creative industries are increasingly focused on workforce development and future talent pipelines. Across the sector, educational institutions, brands and industry organizations have expanded scholarship programs, mentorship initiatives and skills-focused partnerships designed to connect students and recent graduates with career opportunities.

Industry observers have noted that retail remains one of the UK's largest employers and continues to play an important role in providing entry-level jobs and training opportunities for young workers. At the same time, businesses are facing growing demand for skills related to digital commerce, sustainability, technology and supply chain management.

For fashion educators, the development highlights the increasing emphasis being placed on employability and industry collaboration within education. Universities and training providers are continuing to explore partnerships with employers to help students gain practical experience and develop skills aligned with evolving workforce needs.

The government's collaboration with Bolland reflects a broader recognition that addressing youth unemployment will require coordinated efforts between education providers, employers and policymakers as industries adapt to changing economic and technological conditions.