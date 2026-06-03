Former Meta executive Violaine Gressier joins Condé Nast France

US media company Condé Nast announced the appointment of Violaine Gressier as chief business officer for France, effective June 22, 2026.

Based in the Paris office of Condé Nast and reporting to Elizabeth Herbst-Brady, the chief revenue officer of Condé Nast, Gressier will oversee all revenue activities across the portfolio of the company in France. Her remit includes titles such as Vogue France, GQ, Vanity Fair and AD.

In this role, Gressier will lead teams across advertising, brand partnerships, creative solutions and events. Her primary focus will centre on accelerating revenue growth, driving innovation across platforms and strengthening corporate relationships with clients and partners in the French market.

Strategic alignment and luxury agenda

Gressier will work closely with editorial and brand leadership teams to further align commercial and go-to-market strategies. The executive is tasked with developing new revenue opportunities and fostering cross-functional collaboration across the organisation.

Gressier will also contribute to the Global Fashion & Luxury agenda of Condé Nast. This responsibility involves strengthening connectivity between France and the broader luxury partnerships and opportunities of the company.

The executive joins Condé Nast from US technology firm Meta, where she served as global head of luxury. In that position, Gressier led strategic partnerships and growth initiatives for various global luxury brands.

Extensive experience in luxury ecosystem

During her tenure at Meta, Gressier established and developed the Global Luxury Hub of the company in Paris and served as a member of the Meta France Executive Committee. Earlier in her career, she held leadership roles across media, advertising and luxury, including positions at French agencies BETC Etoile Rouge and EuropaCorp.

Gressier began her career at French travel hospitality company Club Med and is a graduate of ESSEC Business School. She also holds a board member certificate from emlyon business school.

“Violaine brings exceptional expertise, deep knowledge of the luxury ecosystem and a strong understanding of how brands can connect with audiences in increasingly innovative ways,” Herbst-Brady said in a press release. “France remains one of Condé Nast's most important and influential markets globally, as home to many of the world's leading luxury houses and groups.”

Herbst-Brady added that the leadership of Gressier will play a key role as the publisher continues to evolve its commercial capabilities, strengthen client partnerships and unlock new opportunities.

“Condé Nast has shaped the way the world sees luxury for over a century,” Gressier said regarding her appointment. “Joining at this moment — when the intersection of content, technology and commerce is being completely reimagined — feels like the most exciting brief I could be handed.”

Gressier noted that she looks forward to contributing to the success of the company in France and beyond, citing the editorial authority, cultural credibility and global brand relationships of the publisher.