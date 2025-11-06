Former PVH executive Sandra Swiderski joins KaDeWe as general manager

Sandra Swiderski is taking on the role of general manager of KaDeWe in Berlin, KaDeWe GmbH announced on Thursday. KaDeWe is the operator of the luxury department stores KaDeWe, Alsterhaus and Oberpollinger. She will report to Norman Plattner, director of stores at KaDeWe GmbH.

The new general manager joins from the US fashion group PVH Corporation (PVH), which owns brands such as Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein. At the group's Austrian subsidiary, PVH Brands Austria, she was the retail area manager for Germany, Austria and Switzerland (DACH), responsible for process and performance optimisation.

Previously, she held various positions at the Düsseldorf-based fashion retailer Peek & Cloppenburg. From 2014 to 2019, she was the general manager of sales, overseeing several locations including the flagship stores on Tauentzienstraße in Berlin and Kärntner Straße in Vienna. Swiderski was later appointed country manager of retail, where she was responsible for developing and implementing international business strategies.

In her new role, Swiderski succeeds Oliver Kramny, who stepped down from the management of KaDeWe “for health reasons”, according to the announcement.