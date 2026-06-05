Former Stella McCartney visual head named creative director at Asos

Andrew Tiller has been named the new creative director of Asos. The creative joins the e-commerce giant from Stella McCartney, where he had served as visual director for over two years.

Tiller confirmed the news on his LinkedIn account, where he said: “Thank you to everyone who has been part of the journey so far – for your support and encouragement along the way. I’m excited for what’s ahead.”

Prior to Stella McCartney, Tiller had held a slew of design-led creative roles. At social media giant Meta, he was a creative strategist for two years, overseeing marketing for clients like Chanel, Dior and Louis Vuitton.

He has also served as senior director, brand creative for Stuart Weitzman and as creative director for Laird + Partners, DJA, Mariotestino+, and TillerWilliams.

Tiller’s arrival at Asos comes amid a continued transformation at the e-tailer, focused on achieving sustainable profitable growth rather than chasing top-line revenue.

At the crux of the strategy is the overhaul of the company’s product model, evident in the expansion of its ‘Test & React’ approach that reduces the time it takes to get trending items from design to the platform.

This, alongside further structural changes, have seemingly yielded strong results, with Asos increasing its adjusted EBITDA by 51.5 million pounds for FY25, reflecting the impact of its new commercial and stock operating models.

In the report, CEO José Antonio Ramos Calamonte said the most difficult work was behind the company and he was “more confident than ever that we have the right strategy and capabilities to achieve our ambition to become the most exciting destination for fashion-lovers”.