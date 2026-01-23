Former Tom Ford CMO Charlotte Blechman to head Actum's new luxury division

The US strategic consulting firm Actum has announced the appointment of Charlotte Blechman to establish and lead a new luxury, fashion and lifestyle consultancy. This strategic expansion broadens the firm’s existing portfolio in high-impact advisory services, encompassing strategy, communications, reputation and leadership counsel.

Blechman joins Actum following nearly 30 years of experience in the global marketing and communications sectors. Most recently, she served as the chief marketing officer of the US fashion house Tom Ford International. Reporting directly to the founder, she managed global brand strategy across categories including fashion, beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Actum co-founder and managing partner, Kirill Goncharenko, stated: “Actum is built around recruiting senior leaders with deep experience and perspective. Blechman brings an exceptional understanding of luxury, fashion and lifestyle brands and how they operate at the intersection of culture, creativity and business.”

Blechman’s career includes senior leadership positions at several prominent industry entities, including US retailer Barneys New York, Gucci Group and French luxury house Yves Saint Laurent (YSL). Blechman also acted as a consultant for US contemporary label Alice + Olivia, serving as chief brand officer and head of new business development.

Commenting on her new role, Blechman said: “In the luxury space, enduring value is created when brand, culture, reputation and business strategy are aligned at the highest level. I look forward to turning my focus on building a global luxury and lifestyle advisory platform shaped by exceptional talent, selective acquisitions and long-term value creation.”