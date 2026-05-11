Former Tommy Hilfiger executive to drive product strategy for G2 Esports

G2 Esports, one of the world's leading esports and entertainment brands, has appointed former Tommy Hilfiger, Nike and Calvin Klein merchandising manager, Pétronille Grein, as its new head of product.

Grein will be responsible for leading G2’s product strategy, driving global presence with “commercially and creatively impactful collections,” building on the brand’s previous collaborations with Ralph Lauren, Warner Bros, Smiley, and Solo Leveling.

Joining the esports brand from Tommy Hilfiger, Grein led the kidswear merchandising strategy for the EMEA, where she worked alongside the fashion house’s design, product development, planning, and buying teams to spearhead seasonal planning from concept to in-market execution, alongside managing line architecture, pricing, and margin targets to coincide with brand and commercial goals.

Prior to joining Tommy Hilfiger, Grein held senior merchandising roles at Calvin Klein and Nike, shaping global strategies for women’s swimwear and sportswear.

Sabrina Ratih, chief operating officer at G2, said in a statement: “We are thrilled to welcome Pétronille as our new head of product. Her extensive experience and background in merchandising and product strategy within fashion will be invaluable as G2 continues to disrupt the esports fashion space.

“As we continue to evolve into a next-generation sports and entertainment brand, strengthening our product function is a key priority. Pétronille’s leadership and proven track record of building and driving growth will play a central role in scaling our offerings and creating deeper, more meaningful connections with our global community, and reinforce our position as a leader at the intersection of esports and lifestyle through product.”

Grein added: “Transitioning from the world of fashion to the booming esports and gaming space is incredibly exciting, especially at a time when we’re seeing major mainstream brands helping to shape the industry. G2 has always stood at the intersection of performance, culture, and entertainment, and I’m excited to help translate that into products that fans truly love.

“The goal is to create experiences that feel as dynamic and expressive as the community itself, setting new standards not just within esports, but across digital entertainment as a whole.”